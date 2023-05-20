Advocates vow to not give up fight for transgender Nebraskans after LB 574 passes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, lawmakers got a taste of what the final debate on LB 574 would look like.

Hundreds showed up to speak out against the bill. And on Friday, hours before the bill was to be debated, they were out again in force at the capitol.

After hours of filibusters on LB 574, lawmakers said just about everything they could on the bill.

Supporters say it's necessary to protect children from harmful procedures, but opponents point to the more than a thousand medical professionals, hundreds of businesses in the state and the hundreds of protesters who say the bill would be detrimental to Nebraska.

“Another potential employee potentially moving into the state for a job declined the job specifically because of the political climate. We already have a problem here and we are making it worse,” said State Sen. Jen Day during Friday’s debate.

The atmosphere in the capitol reached a fever pitch as the debate got underway.

After only around 45 minutes of debate, outbursts began in the balconies. Shouts could be heard and dirty tampons were thrown at the senators.

One woman, who supported LB 574, refused to leave as the balconies were cleared and was carried out by police.

Support for LB 574 within the body though remained unchanged through Friday’s debate.

“There are laws out there that protect underage children. That is what we are doing here, we are not the bad guys. We are trying to protect young children and young adults that (are) before the age of 18. We're trying to protect pre-born children from being brutally murdered in the womb,” said State Sen. Mike Jacobsen of District 42.

LB 574 would eventually pass, 33 to 15.

With the bill passed, opponents are now looking for other solutions to protect trans Nebraskans.

Some senators pointed to the likely legal challenges that will follow after it is implemented.

“When the state gets sued, that is on the taxpayer dime," Day said. "In terms of being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, if you are voting for this bill today you are literally throwing taxpayer money down the drain. Because you know the legal challenges are coming."

Lawsuits, however, will take time to play out in court. In the meantime, trans Nebraskans and their allies are coming together to support each other.

"It is a heartbreaking moment for trans Nebraskans and families, but it is not the end. We will not quit fighting we won’t step away from our transgender community or leave them behind in any way,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska.

