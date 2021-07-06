Alisha Shelton announces run for Nebraska's 2nd District Congressional seat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha mental health counselor, Alisha Shelton announced a run for the Nebraska 2nd District Congressional seat on Tuesday.

In a social media post Shelton said, "Nebraskans have been left behind by DC politicians like Don Bacon for far too long – It's time we had an advocate in Congress, not a politician."

Following Shelton's announcement, the Douglas County Republican Party responded with a news release.

“We are confident that the voters in Nebraska’s 2nd District will stick with Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE-02) who stands for the principles and values important to our district: defense of our nation, support for our law enforcement, and limited government," said Christian Mirch, Douglas County Republican Party Chairman.

Shelton ran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020 and finished third in the Democratic Party primary.

