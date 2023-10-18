'Compromise is not a dirty word': Chuck Hagel concerned about state of U.S. politics, international affairs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former U.S. Senator from Nebraska and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel was at UNO Tuesday where he hosted a symposium for high school students. He also sat down with 3 News Now to discuss a wide array of issues.

"I'm as concerned as I think I've ever been in my life about the state of world affairs," said Hagel.

He’s “not optimistic” about international relations right now. Hagel says he agrees with the administration's decision to send a second carrier group to the Mediterranean during the war between Israel and Hamas.

"I think it's smart just to be careful and prudent and sending a very clear signal to other nations: 'Don't start something because we are here to make sure this doesn't get out of hand,” said Hagel.

He also says the U.S. must help enforce international rules of engagement, in particular, the ban on intentionally targeting of civilians.

"Unfortunately, what we've seen — both from the Hamas attack on Israel — is a tremendous amount of civilian casualties. And we're seeing with Israel's attack on Gaza an even higher number of civilian casualties," he said.

The former Republican senator also expressed concern about dysfunction in our own government. He says not having our own house in order makes it hard to address problems abroad.

"Compromise is not a dirty word. It's the only thing that will work in an elected, representative democracy. Because the alternative to all of that is authoritarian government," said Hagel.

There was some hope in Hagel's message, though. He's energized by the young people he's meeting through his symposium.

“I always enjoy it as much as I do anything because I just like to be around these young people, they have great ideas, great questions and they're exhilarating."

Watch an extended version of Katrina Markel’s interview with Hagel below. He talks about the current state of the Republican Party, international conflict, polarization in the government, and his annual program for high school students.

WEB EXTRA: Chuck Hagel weighs in on international conflicts, state of Congress

