Debate in Nebraska Legislature over gender-affirming care gets personal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The future of the 2023 Nebraska legislative session could be at risk. A second senator has promised to bring it to a halt if a bill banning transgender care for minors isn't killed.

During Wednesday's debate, Senator Megan Hunt shared her experience parenting a transgender child and the challenges she's faced getting care for her son.

Hunt said she was hesitant to share their story but felt compelled to after hearing rhetoric implying trans or LGBTQIA+ people were grooming kids.

The bill has already been the target of a filibuster by Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. Now, Hunt is promising to join the effort if the bill isn't killed.

"You literally don't know what you are talking about. You probably don't even know a trans person. If this bill passes, all of your bills are on the chopping block and the bridge is burned. Senator Hughes, the bridge is burned we are not cool. Senator Ibach, we are not cool. Senator Brandt, Senator Dorn, Senator Arch, I'm not doing anything for you. Because this is fake. This has nothing to do with real life. This is all of you playing government," said Hunt.

Debate on LB 574 is expected to continue on the floor of the Unicameral tomorrow.

It needs 25 votes to advance to enrollment and review before returning for a second round of debate.

