Every female Nebraska state senator in statement: 'Herbster's behavior is disqualifying'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Nebraska Examiner published an article in which State Senator Julie Slama (R-Peru) said that Republican candidate for governor, Charles Herbster reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately during an event in 2019.

In total, reporter Aaron Sanderford wrote that he spoke with eight women who said that they witnessed or experienced unwanted groping, kissing or touching from the candidate starting in 2017.

Before noon on Thursday, a statement signed by a bipartisan group of all 13 female state senators in Nebraska called Herbster's alleged behavior "disqualifying" and "completely unacceptable."

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW:

Today, following the Nebraska Examiner's reporting on highly credible, corroborated allegations of sexual assault against Charles Herbster, a bipartisan group of Nebraska state senators issued a joint statement condemning Herbster's misconduct.

"We commend the brave women who have stepped forward to tell the truth about what they endured at the hands of Charles Herbster, including our friend and colleague, Senator Julie Slama. Sexual assault is despicable and damaging. This is not a question of politics—it is an issue of character and basic human decency. Charles Herbster's behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust. Herbster's actions as outlined by the Nebraska Examiner render him unfit to serve."

Signed by the following Nebraska State Senators:

Senator Joni Albrecht

Senator Carol Blood

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh

Senator Jen Day

Senator Wendy DeBoer

Senator Suzanne Geist

Senator Megan Hunt

Senator Lou Ann Linehan

Senator Patty Pansing-Brooks

Senator Rita Sanders

Senator Julie Slama

Senator Lynne Walz

Senator Anna Wishart

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.