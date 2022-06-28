NEBRASKA (KMTV) — Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first special election in Nebraska in 70 years.

After former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was convicted on three felony counts, including lying to federal investigators, State Sen. Mike Flood and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks are vying to replace him in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Reporter Alex Whitney was live at the Flood campaign headquarters and reporter Jon Kipper was at the Pansing Brooks headquarters as they awaited the results of the special election.

