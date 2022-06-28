LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KMTV) — Federal Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. sentenced former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry to two years probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine for two counts of lying to federal investigators and a third count of concealing facts from investigators.

In March, the former congressman was found guilty in federal court in a case that centered around whether or not he knowingly received "conduit" campaign donations from a foreign national, which is illegal.

Blumenfeld denied prosecutors' recommended sentencing enhancements, which centered around their argument that Fortenberry knowingly obstructed justice. He could have received up to six years in prison.

The defense asked the judge to reduce the fine, arguing financial hardship. The judge did not reduce the fine.

In his statements, Blumenfeld noted the number of people who testified and submitted letters favorably about Fortenberry's personal character, his years of public service and the fact that he has no prior record. He also noted that the court must take those factors into account along with a need to deter others from committing the same crime.

He resigned from Congress two days after the conviction: Fortenberry resigns two days after jury finds him guilty of lying to federal investigators