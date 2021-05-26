Gov. Ricketts signs broadband expansion bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill on Wednesday that provides $20 million in matching grants annually to expand access to high-speed broadband across the state.

“In our digital world, high-speed broadband internet is basic infrastructure we need to grow our entire state,” said Gov. Ricketts. “LB 388 expands quality broadband internet so that more Nebraskans can work from home, participate in remote education, access telehealth services, engage in e-commerce, and enjoy online entertainment.”

The measure, which passed a final reading with a 49-0 vote, will bring broadband connectivity to an expected 30,000 households. Networks funded by the bill will support upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson at the request of Gov. Ricketts and prioritized by Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

