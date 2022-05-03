Herbster camp and accusers issue statements to the press following weekend rally

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This past weekend was a busy time for the Charles Herbster campaign.

A second woman went on the record with allegations of groping and a rally with former President Donald Trump included some controversial statements about education policy from Herbster.

GOP legislative aide, Elizabeth Todsen said that Herbster groped her at a political event back in 2019. It was at the same event that Senator Julie Slama says Herbster touched her inappropriately.

Todsen says the decision to come forward, in an article published on Saturday, has been extremely difficult due to her fear of repercussions from Herbster. She also praised Slama for coming forward.

Herbster's executive assistant shared her side of the story on Monday with a news release from the Herbster campaign about the Elephant Remembers dinner in 2019.

In that message, Michelle Keithley says she's "never seen" Herbster do anything but treat women with respect. She also says she wanted to wait until after the weekend rally in Greenwood to release a statement.

The legal counsel for Slama fired back saying in an emailed release that "Senator Slama will not litigate Charles Herbster’s misstatements and misrepresentations through press statements."

The email from Slama's attorneys also said that the legal process will require Herbster and Keithley to make statements under penalty of perjury and that Herbster is scheduled to testify on Friday.

The ongoing legal battle did not deter Herbster from participating in a weekend rally, with Donald Trump as the headline speaker.

Herbster did not address the allegations at the rally; however, an ad attacking State Sen. Julie Slama, Gov. Pete Ricketts and candidate for governor, Jim Pillen did play throughout the Sunday rally.

