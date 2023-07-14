House passes defense spending bill; Rep. Bacon explains opposition to amendment cutting military DEI training

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday morning, the House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

It’s the annual military spending bill and was passed largely along partisan lines, which is unusual.

Congressman Don Bacon voted for the bill, but told 3 News Now that he voted against an amendment that would eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion training for servicemembers.

“I know some of the DEI training that the military does is too extreme and most Americans do not like it. And we should target that and get rid of that. But you gotta have some basic training in our military on what the consequences are if you’re a racist, if you’re an anti-semite, if you’re a sexist – that we’re going to kick you out of the military,” said Bacon, who is a retired Air Force brigadier general.

Bacon also said he was glad five different amendments pulling financial support from Ukraine were defeated. He added that Ukraine's independence is in our national security interests.

SEE MORE: House passes defense spending bill with conservative provisions

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.