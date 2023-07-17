Iowa judge issues temporary injunction, pausing abortion restrictions

On Monday afternoon, a Polk County District judge issued an injunction on an Iowa law restricting abortion.

Last week,Gov. Kim Reynolds signed what proponents refer to as the "Heartbeat Law," which would restrict abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That's usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

The injunction means that the law will not take effect, at least not yet, until there is further legal action. Abortion will continue to be legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy.

Reynolds released a statement disagreeing with the decision saying, "innocent lives will be lost."

