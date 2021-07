DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference to discuss the recent deployment of state troopers to Texas.

The troopers were in Texas to help manage the southern border. Nebraska also recently sent troopers to Texas.

Watch Reynolds' remarks below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.