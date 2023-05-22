Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs 'Let Them Grow Act' into law; restricts abortion immediately

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed the controversial LB 574, the "Let Them Grow Act" into law on Monday afternoon.

Holding a newborn baby named Gemma, Pillen stood after signing the bill and said, "Gemma just said to applause, 'There's more to come in the State of Nebraska.'"

The law bans abortion after 12 weeks of gestational age and went into effect immediately due to an emergency clause.

"LB 574, the abortion ban at 12 weeks, is law this second. So, that's a cool thing," continued Pillen.

The second half of the bill restricts gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 19 in the state.

The signage follows a very heated and contentious legislative session that was marked by months-long fillibusters by several senators. The debate reached a boiling point during its final reading, in which six people were arrested at the state capitol.

