Stothert makes first speech since husband's death; resumes campaign for re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since her husband took his own life, sharing a tearful message of thanks to the community and plans for her future as a leader in the city.

“Omaha, you are a very special city, never forget that,” she said. “Thank you for lifting up the man we love and for supporting us as we begin our life without him.”

Stothert also thanked her competitors who put their campaigns on hold out of respect to her family and a legacy left by her husband Dr. Joseph Stothert.

Along with her son and daughter, Stothert said her campaign for re-election will continue starting Wednesday and that she is returning for duty this week.

“This is what Joe would have wanted and this is what his kids want. He was so proud that I was Mayor of Omaha," said Stothert.

The mayor added, “We talked a lot about what it means to be a public servant. I know Joe would be proud of this decision, and would want me to continue giving my best for the City of Omaha, just as he did.”

Dr. Stothert was found dead at the couple's home on March 5.

The Stotherts were married for 40 years and have two children and three grandchildren.

The city's primary election is April 6. The general election is May 11.

Stothert is running for a third term.

Watch her press briefing below or on our Facebook page.

