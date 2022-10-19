NEBRASKA CAMPAIGN SPENDING: Ricketts donates $2.2M so far in 2022; Dem candidates get support from NU regent

NEBRASKA — In less than three weeks voters will choose who they want representing them in Nebraska state offices. These elected officials could be making important decisions on abortion, school choice and taxes, that could affect Nebraskans everywhere.

While the voters have the ultimate say, it’s no secret money helps.

“The public no longer really has a voice,” said Jack Gould, issues chair for Common Cause Nebraska, a nonpartisan group seeking accountable and fair government.

He pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court Citizens United decision in 2010 as the breaking point. Gone were contribution limits and campaigns began to spend more and more.

Going through 2022 campaign filings, a familiar name rises to the top of contributors: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, who’s readying to leave office in 2023.

Since the beginning of the year, the governor has spent more than $2.2 million, much of that in the primary to help the eventual GOP Gubernatorial primary winner, NU Regent Jim Pillen .

But this summer and fall he’s still been spending; including giving dozens of candidates checks ranging from $500 to $20,000 since the primary election.

Plus, giving more than $300,000 to a political action committee, Nebraska Future Action Fund, targeting Matt Williams, a Republican candidate in the NU regents race.

Ricketts' parents, Joe and Marlene Ricketts, have supported similar causes; combining for nearly $2 million with most of that cash supporting the voter ID petition drive.

Gould has consistently been uncomfortable with the amount being spent.

“That is something again, was never intended by the founding fathers and it was something that has been generated over years and it has gotten worse and worse,” said Gould.

Others, like the owner of Sandhills Global in Lincoln, Tom Peed, and his son Shawn, have spent around $484,000 on conservative causes in 2022.

But it’s not all members of the Ricketts family or just conservatives spending big on races.

While it’s significantly less than Ricketts, Nebraska regent Barbara Weitz has forked over $380,000; spending on more liberal candidates for the legislature and county attorney races in Douglas and Lancaster County.

Some of that money went to a new PAC, called Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska’ that seeks to elect candidates who want abortion legal.

According to Dr. Stephanie Gustin, who’s involved in the PAC, the group was started by Nebraska physicians and aims to highlight the issue of reproductive rights and funnel voters to their endorsed candidates — almost all of whom are Democrats.

And we’re likely going to know about more money being spent soon as another filing deadline comes at the end of the month.

