Nebraska GOP Sen. Slama: 'Today's report about Charles Herbster sexually assaulting me ... is true.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, an in-depth report by Nebraska Examiner Reporter Aaron Sanderford was published wherein eight women accuse the businessman and candidate for governor, Charles Herbster, of groping them.

Included in that group is the Republican state senator from Peru, Julie Slama.

She told Sanderford that Herbster reached up her skirt without consent and touched her inappropriately during an event hosted by the Douglas County Republican Party in 2019. She was 22 years old at the time of the event.

Slama distributed a press release following the article, doubling down on her claims.

"Today’s Nebraska Examiner report about Charles Herbster sexually assaulting me in 2019, when I was 22 years old, is true," she said in the release.

Slama gave a speech on the floor of the legislature earlier this year after former State Senator Mike Groene was accused of taking objectifying photos of an aide.

"I indirectly referenced the assault in a February 2022 floor speech in the Legislature and prayed I would never have to relive this trauma," she added.

See the release below:

