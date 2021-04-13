Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Nebraska governor declines to help house migrant children

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
Migrant teenagers Josue, left, from El Salvador, and Erick, right, from Guatemala, talk to the media at the Catholic Charities offices, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The two were recently released from the Freeman Coliseum where the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have separately received tips that allege child abuse and neglect at the federal government's child migrant facility. Josue and Erick say they did not witness and abuse or neglect. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Josue, Erick
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 13:05:08-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he has rejected a federal request to help house unaccompanied migrant children.

The Republican governor says he disagrees with the Biden administration’s policy of allowing children to go to “sponsors” in the United States, usually parents or close relatives, while they pursue asylum cases in heavily backlogged immigration courts. He says he wants the state's resources used for children already in Nebraska.

Ricketts says federal officials should instead work with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries. His statement came days after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a similar announcement.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018