Nebraska law professor explains the Supreme Court draft opinion leak

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now anchor, Mary Nelson spoke to Eric Berger, a professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. He teaches constitutional law and it's his primary area of research.
Berger provided an in-depth analysis of the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, which suggests a majority of justices may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The professor, who once clerked for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, covered a wide range of questions including:
- The intersection between Roe v. Wade and the right to privacy.
- Should people be concerned about other Supreme Court decisions being overturned?
- Who might have leaked the draft?
- Are there any previous instances of this happening before?
- The potential political benefits of leaking the draft for both sides of the aisle.
See the full conversation in the Web Extra below.
WEB EXTRA: Interview with Professor Eric Berger
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.