Nebraska law professor explains the Supreme Court draft opinion leak

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now anchor, Mary Nelson spoke to Eric Berger, a professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. He teaches constitutional law and it's his primary area of research.

Berger provided an in-depth analysis of the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, which suggests a majority of justices may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The professor, who once clerked for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, covered a wide range of questions including:

The intersection between Roe v. Wade and the right to privacy.

Should people be concerned about other Supreme Court decisions being overturned?

Who might have leaked the draft?

Are there any previous instances of this happening before?

The potential political benefits of leaking the draft for both sides of the aisle.

See the full conversation in the Web Extra below.

WEB EXTRA: Interview with Professor Eric Berger

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.