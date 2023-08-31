Nebraska permitless carry law goes into effect Saturday

After passing the legislature in the spring, the bill State Senator Tom Brewer has long fought for will take effect on Saturday. The new law removes the requirement that gun owners who want to conceal carry in Nebraska get a permit from their local sheriff's office.

Two certified concealed handgun permit instructors 3 News Now reached on Thursday support the law, but urge gun owners to still seek training that was required by the permit process. Gun owner and real estate agent Kurt Geschwener is one of those instructors.

"I don't believe it's a state's job or my job to tell people what they should or shouldn't do as long as they don't harm other people," he said. "It's a constitutional right. But I think a responsible person who's going to carry a firearm should have some sort of training before they go out in the street with the firearm."

He says he's telling students who say they don't need to renew their permit that they should anyway.

"It proves that you've taken the course, you've gotten some basic instruction," he said. "You don't have to necessarily take the state one, although it's the most comprehensive that I'm aware of."

Beyond responsible gun ownership, he says there's another reason some Nebraska gun owners may choose to get a permit. Other states that require permits will likely recognize Nebraska's permit, which will still be offered.

Omaha Police said they, too, are asking gun owners to seek training and be responsible. While Geschwener believes plenty will still choose to take classes, he thinks the demand for classes like his will go down.

"I'm sure there were people who will think they don't need to take it," he said. "That's their choice. It's America. Hopefully it'll work out."

The Omaha City Council repealed several city ordinances on guns that Legislative Bill 77 would no longer allow, including open carry ordinances. Omaha Police said one part of the law that will impact their work will be the end of the gun registry.

