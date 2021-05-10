Watch
Nebraska, Iowa to get federal aid from rescue plan

Nebraska will get roughly $1 billion in aid under the federal government’s plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will get roughly $1 billion in aid under the federal government’s plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a state-by-state funding breakdown for President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an effort to restore jobs lost during the pandemic and replenish the coffers of governments that saw huge declines in tax revenue.

The plan will distribute $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. The Treasury Department says governments can use the money to cover local public health costs, address the economic impacts of the pandemic and replace lost tax revenue.

They can also spend it on premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects.

Iowa will also get $1.48 billion in aid under the federal government’s plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic

