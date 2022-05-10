Nebraska voters hit the polls for 2022 primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Douglas County, early voting ballots were mailed out to more than 85,000 voters.

“I think at least half, and maybe a little more will be cast early this time,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

That’s a county record.

Partially due to that record, Kruse predicts a 35% total voter turnout in Douglas County.

“That would be a historic record for a gubernatorial primary,” Kruse said. “The last time we were anywhere close was in 2006, when former Governor Heineman and Coach Osborne ran against each other. That was about 27%.”

More and more people are voting early. However, for some, like congressman Don Bacon, voting in person means more.

“My first election was 1982. I voted in person and voted in person in 1984,” Bacon said. “Then I went absentee for 30 years (military), and it was so fun to vote in person again. I don’t take it for granted, I love it.”

“Shorter line than last time we voted, but different time of day,” Douglas County Voter Rachel Schachter said. “We came first thing this morning. We thought maybe we would avoid the crowds.”

“It was very easy,” said voter, Matt Fuerst. “Everyone was very friendly.”

It also is an opportunity to educate their kids.

“We think it’s important for them to see us do it and be a part of the process,” Schachter said.

Kruse says it takes 1,600 poll workers across its 212 polling places. Something for which election day voters in the metro are very thankful.

“If I have my way I’ll vote in person until...my last day,” Bacon said.

