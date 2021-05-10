Omaha Metro transit offers free rides for Tuesday's general election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Omaha Metro transit bus and paratransit will be free for City of Omaha general elections. This will be Metro's third Bus to Ballot initiative and representatives say they are happy to continue the program as a way to connect riders to the democratic process.

"The goal is to remove as many barriers for people to get to the ballot as possible and taking the bus, we have quite a few routes that are nearby voting locations. It’s a pretty natural pairing to take the bus to go vote, " said Jason Rose, communications manager for Metro Transit Omaha.

Rose said they have gotten positive responses from the community regarding Bus to the Ballot.

"People are really excited to be able to not only be able to exercise their right to vote but also to access the ballot with transit and not have to pay for it," Rose said.

Voting rights advocates also praise the program and others like it. Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, says these initiatives help to ensure elections are equitable.

"Different voters face different barriers to the ballot box and being able to cast your vote shouldn’t rely on the size of your wallet, or the reliability of your transportation. We really need to remove barriers so every eligible voter in the community is part of the conversation," Conrad said.

Heartland B-cycle is also offering free passes on Tuesday for rides to the polls. To roll to the poll for free enter code "Vote General" on the app.

