Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

RJ Neary will face off against Mayor Jean Stothert in mayoral race

Several city council races have razor-thin margins
items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Stothert vs Neary
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 13:31:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning, the Douglas County Election Commission released its final, unofficial election results for Omaha's city primary race.

Mayor Jean Stothert, who is seeking a third term, received 47,966 votes and will be challenged in the general election by businessman RJ Neary, who finished the officially non-partisan race in second place with 13,162 votes.

Community activist and nonprofit leader, Jasmine Harris finished in third with 11,992 votes. She was followed OPS Board of Education member, Kimara Snipes who garnered 7,469, and Mark Gudgel with 4,087 votes.

Visit our Election Results page for unofficial final tallies for the Tuesday election: 3newsnow.com/election-results

The top two finishers in each city council district will square off in the May 11 general election.

City Council District 1

Peter Festersen: 7,415
Sarah Johnson: 3,327

City Council District 2

Ben Gray: 2,615
Juanita Johnson: 1,502

City Council District 3

Denny Begley: 4,228
Cammy Watkins: 4,118

City Council District 4

Vinny Palermo: 2,927
Becky Barrientos-Patlan: 1,417

City Council District 5

Don Rowe: 2,554
Patrick Leahy: 2,480

City Council District 6

Brinker Harding: 10,202
Naomi Hattaway: 6,440

City Council District 7

Aimee Melton 7,116
Sara Kohen 7,063

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018