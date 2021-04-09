RJ Neary will face off against Mayor Jean Stothert in mayoral race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning, the Douglas County Election Commission released its final, unofficial election results for Omaha's city primary race.
Mayor Jean Stothert, who is seeking a third term, received 47,966 votes and will be challenged in the general election by businessman RJ Neary, who finished the officially non-partisan race in second place with 13,162 votes.
Community activist and nonprofit leader, Jasmine Harris finished in third with 11,992 votes. She was followed OPS Board of Education member, Kimara Snipes who garnered 7,469, and Mark Gudgel with 4,087 votes.
The top two finishers in each city council district will square off in the May 11 general election.
City Council District 1
Peter Festersen: 7,415
Sarah Johnson: 3,327
City Council District 2
Ben Gray: 2,615
Juanita Johnson: 1,502
City Council District 3
Denny Begley: 4,228
Cammy Watkins: 4,118
City Council District 4
Vinny Palermo: 2,927
Becky Barrientos-Patlan: 1,417
City Council District 5
Don Rowe: 2,554
Patrick Leahy: 2,480
City Council District 6
Brinker Harding: 10,202
Naomi Hattaway: 6,440
City Council District 7
Aimee Melton 7,116
Sara Kohen 7,063