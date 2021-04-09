RJ Neary will face off against Mayor Jean Stothert in mayoral race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning, the Douglas County Election Commission released its final, unofficial election results for Omaha's city primary race.

Mayor Jean Stothert, who is seeking a third term, received 47,966 votes and will be challenged in the general election by businessman RJ Neary, who finished the officially non-partisan race in second place with 13,162 votes.

Community activist and nonprofit leader, Jasmine Harris finished in third with 11,992 votes. She was followed OPS Board of Education member, Kimara Snipes who garnered 7,469, and Mark Gudgel with 4,087 votes.

Visit our Election Results page for unofficial final tallies for the Tuesday election: 3newsnow.com/election-results

And @NearyforOmaha is the second-place finisher in #Omaha's mayoral primary. He ended up ahead of @jasmineformayor by about 1,169 votes.



Here are the latest @dcElections results:https://t.co/YoTwjW9rTp — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) April 9, 2021

The top two finishers in each city council district will square off in the May 11 general election.

City Council District 1

Peter Festersen: 7,415

Sarah Johnson: 3,327

City Council District 2

Ben Gray: 2,615

Juanita Johnson: 1,502

City Council District 3

Denny Begley: 4,228

Cammy Watkins: 4,118

City Council District 4

Vinny Palermo: 2,927

Becky Barrientos-Patlan: 1,417

City Council District 5

Don Rowe: 2,554

Patrick Leahy: 2,480

City Council District 6

Brinker Harding: 10,202

Naomi Hattaway: 6,440

City Council District 7

Aimee Melton 7,116

Sara Kohen 7,063