State Sen. Carol Blood says Carole Baskin from 'Tiger King' helped her remove fake Twitter account

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an email from Nebraska State Senator Carol Blood, a fake Twitter account using the senator's name and a likeness of Carole Baskin, of 'Tiger King' fame, was removed by Twitter with the help of Baskin.

Courtesy of Netflix

Blood said, in part: "Fake social media accounts across multiple platforms were set up on the day I announced my intent to run for governor. These individual(s) thought it was clever to utilize the image of Carole Baskin on these very sites. I think the average Nebraskan is aware that the right of publicity laws protect anyone who makes a living from their image. Additionally, copyright laws protect the photographers who take those photos as part of their livelihood."

KMTV

Blood says she reached out to Carole Baskin and explained how her image was being used without her permission. Baskin willingly contacted Twitter and asked that the site be suspended according to Blood's email.

The fake account was presented as if it were an official campaign account for Blood, who is running as a Democrat in the gubernatorial race. 3 News Now confirmed, after receiving a tip via email, that the Twitter account was linking to the state GOP website. It is not known who was responsible for setting up the Twitter account.

