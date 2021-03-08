Stothert to pause campaign activities following husband's death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is temporarily pausing all re-election activities, her campaign announced Monday.

Stothert’s husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, was found dead on Friday. The couple had been married for 40 years and had two children and three grandchildren.

The mayor's campaign said television commercials that were to begin airing Monday will also be put on hold.

Mayoral candidate Mark Gudgel announced Monday that he is suspending his campaign out of respect for the Stothert family.

Stothert is running for a third term as Omaha’s mayor this year.

