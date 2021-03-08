Menu

Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Stothert to pause campaign activities following husband's death

items.[0].image.alt
File
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is expected to speak on Tuesday afternoon to detail her back to work plan following the loss of her husband.
Mayor Stothert
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 18:02:07-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is temporarily pausing all re-election activities, her campaign announced Monday.

Stothert’s husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, was found dead on Friday. The couple had been married for 40 years and had two children and three grandchildren.

The mayor's campaign said television commercials that were to begin airing Monday will also be put on hold.

Mayoral candidate Mark Gudgel announced Monday that he is suspending his campaign out of respect for the Stothert family.

Stothert is running for a third term as Omaha’s mayor this year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018