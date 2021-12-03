Taylor Gage leaving governor's office for leadership role with the Nebraska Republican Party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Friday that Taylor Gage, the Director of Strategic Communications in the governor's office, will be leaving that role to work for the state Republican party (NEGOP) as its new Executive Director.

“Thank you to Taylor for his eight years of service,” said Ricketts. “Through floods and a pandemic, he has been at the center of our work to help keep Nebraska strong and to connect more people to my office. His input has shaped our work through it all. Taylor has been a valued adviser, and I look forward to what’s next for him.”

Before serving the Governor’s Office, Gage worked as Deputy Campaign Manager for Ricketts. He has previously served as Political Director for U.S. Senator Deb Fischer’s successful campaign in 2012 and has advised numerous other candidates for state and local office.

The state Republican party also released a statement on Friday announcing that Gage would be joining the organization.

"Taylor brings a wealth of experience and relationships to grow the state party and elect more Republicans," said Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Dan Welch.

