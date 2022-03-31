Theresa Thibodeau picks activist and ag producer Trent Loos as running mate in governor's race

KEARNEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate, Theresa Thibodeau, announced a running mate on Thursday.

Trent Loos, a farmer, rancher and conservative activist has been tapped to join the Thibodeau campaign as her choice for Lieutenant Governor.

In a statement, Thibodeau said, "The things that work for Omaha do not work in Valentine or Sidney. We must create solutions that benefit every Nebraska community. I am honored to have Trent Loos as my running mate. Trent and I agree that we must bridge the rural versus urban divide for Nebraska to move forward.”

In the same press release, Loos emphasized his agricultural background.

"I am honored to join Theresa Thibodeau in her mission to bring power back to the citizens of Nebraska. I have spent the last 22 years bridging the gap between food producers and consumers, which alludes to the rural versus urban divide. Now I see an opportunity by partnering with someone from urban Nebraska and a sixth-generation food producer to come together and bring unity to all Nebraskans."

Loos may be a familiar name to some Nebraskans. According to our news partners at the Omaha World-Herald, he was sued by the Nebraska State Fair, which claimed the nonprofit he formed had inappropriately used the name and logo of the Aksarben Stock Show for its own purposes.

Additionally, Loos has been an active campaigner against the Biden Administration's "30x30" plan.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture describes the plan as, "a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state or conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030." Participation in the plan is voluntary.

In June of 2021, The Daily Beast reported that Loos said that he stood by his earlier comment that compared 30x30 to Nazi land-use programs. According to The Daily Beast, he said, "the 30x30 plan actually called for placing more than 60 percent of land under federal control." Loos' claim is false.

