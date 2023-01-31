Save the date: New single terminal at Kansas City Airport set to open Feb. 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — After years of construction, Kansas City air travelers now have a date for the opening of the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

In a ceremony Monday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and other officials announced the new airpot is set to start accepting passengers on Feb. 28.

The announcement of the terminal has long been anticipated by the Kansas City community.

KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall has toured the new terminal multiple times throughout the past 12 months, giving Kansas Citians updates on its progress.

The new terminal adopts dedicated areas where passengers can be dropped off for departing flights and picked up after arriving flights.

Once inside, passengers will have a streamlined security experience that will open up additional options for food and beverage and other amenities lacking at the old circular terminals.

The new terminal features glass jetways to connect the airport building to aircraft - the airport claims it will have the most all-glass jetways in the United States.

While the new terminal won't be operational until Feb. 28, members of the public will have a couple of opportunities to see the new airport.

A group of volunteers will get their first look at the terminal as part of a terminal simulation on Valentine’s Day.

There will also be an open house of the terminal that will be held on Feb. 18, where Kansas Citians explore the new terminal, locate its wide variety of retail and restaurant options , view museum-quality public art installations and meet some of the local artists who created them.

