Southern Nebraska wildfire has stopped spreading, authorities say

This undated photo provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows a wildfire in southern Nebraska fueled by dry conditions and strong winds that forced evacuation of the small village of Edison and a rural fire chief was killed in a crash while he was responding to the blaze. The Nebraska State Patrol called for a mandatory evacuation Thursday, April 7, 2022 of the Furnas County community of about 130 people about 187 miles southwest of Lincoln.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 17:32:54-04

EDISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities announced Saturday that they are making headway battling a wildfire in southern Nebraska.

The fire ballooned Friday to 30,000 acres or about 47 square miles. But the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said it hasn’t spread further since then.

The post said that crews, assisted by Nebraska National Guard helicopters, continue to monitor hot spots and mop up the area.

The blaze started Thursday after a dead tree was blown into a power line, with strong winds and dry conditions fueling its spread in Gosper and Furnas counties.

The flames destroyed several homes, and a rural fire chief was killed while responding to the blaze.

