Southern Nebraska wildfire has stopped spreading, authorities say

EDISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities announced Saturday that they are making headway battling a wildfire in southern Nebraska.

The fire ballooned Friday to 30,000 acres or about 47 square miles. But the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said it hasn’t spread further since then.

The post said that crews, assisted by Nebraska National Guard helicopters, continue to monitor hot spots and mop up the area.

The blaze started Thursday after a dead tree was blown into a power line, with strong winds and dry conditions fueling its spread in Gosper and Furnas counties.

The flames destroyed several homes, and a rural fire chief was killed while responding to the blaze.

