Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident

Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 13:37:21-04

BUCKLIN, Kan. (AP) — An accident in southwestern Kansas has claimed the lives of three children from Iowa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 near the town of Bucklin.

The patrol says a 2008 Mercury was westbound when it crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Mercury, 43-year-old David Clements of West Des Moines, Iowa, sustained serious injuries. Three children in the Mercury died.

The patrol identified them as 12-year-old Juno Clements, 10-year-old Arabella Clements, and 7-year-old Harper Clements. The children were from Johnston, Iowa.

The patrol report did not state the relationship between the driver and the children.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.

