WATCH OUT: Someone's posing as high school wrestlers, asking for money

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's state wrestling championships begin in Omaha on Thursday, so it might make sense that athletes are raising money for their programs.

But, be careful.

Westside Community Schools says it wants neighbors to be aware and informed, after learning that people are going door-to-door, posing as members of the Westside High School wrestling team.

THE TEAM IS NOT RAISING MONEY IN THIS WAY.

If someone comes to you pretending to be with WHS Wrestling, you're encouraged to be careful, do not give them money or share personal information, and call police.

Read the full statement from Westside Community Schools:

It has come to our attention that there may be individuals posing as members of the Westside High School Wrestling team soliciting funds door-to-door. We want to inform you that Westside Wrestling is not conducting any fundraising activities in this manner.

If anyone approaches your home claiming to be from Westside Wrestling and asking for donations, we urge you to exercise caution and refrain from providing any personal information or funds. Additionally, please report these individuals to the authorities by calling 911 immediately.

The safety and security of our community members are of utmost importance to us. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and please help spread the word to ensure that others are aware.