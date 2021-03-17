Menu

Japanese court rules that country's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

Toru Takahashi/AP
In this Jan. 28, 2019, photo, Kenji Aiba, left, and his partner Ken Kozumi laugh during an interview with The Associated Press in Tokyo. Kozumi and Aiba have held onto a marriage certificate they signed at their wedding party in 2013, anticipating that Japan would emulate other advanced nations and legalize same-sex unions. That day has yet to come, and legally they are just friends even though they've lived as a married couple for more than five years. On Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, Valentine’s Day, the couple is joining a dozen other same-sex couples in Japan’s first lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the country’s rejection of same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 17, 2021
TOKYO — A Japanese court has ruled the government’s ban on same-sex marriages is unconstitutional, recognizing the rights of same-sex couples for the first time in the only Group of Seven country that doesn’t acknowledge their legal partnership.

Even though the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ demand for government compensation, the precedent is a major victory for same-sex people and could affect similar lawsuits pending around the country.

The Sapporo court said sexuality, like race and gender, is not a matter of individual preference, and the legal benefits of marriage should be equal.

The ruling doesn't immediately change Japanese government policy. But a plaintiff in the case said she hoped it was a first step for change.

