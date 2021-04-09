Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family confirmed.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, recently spent several weeks in the hospital in February and underwent a heart procedure in March.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a tweet. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip's death follows several years of health problems. CNBC notes that he spent 10 days in the hospital in 2018 after undergoing hip replacement surgery. He also flipped a car he was driving in 2019 — when he was then 97 years old — but was injured.

Born in 1921 as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he was the the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. Though he was born in Greece, he grew up Britain and served in the Royal Navy.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 when he was 25 and she was 21. Five years later in 1952, Elizabeth's father, King George VI died, making Elizabeth next in line to the throne. Queen Elizabeth was crowned a year later in 1953 in a fully televised event with Philip by her side.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

