Tens of thousands protest for gay marriage in Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands have protested in Switzerland for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Alpine country.

The protests Saturday in Zurich came ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26 on the legalization of gay marriage, which has already been introduced in many other European countries including neighboring Germany, Austria and France.

So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions.

If a majority votes for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Switzerland, this would also allow couples to adopt children. Lesbian couples would have easier access to sperm donations if they wanted to start a family and it would be easier for foreign partners to get Swiss citizenship.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.