Tens of thousands protest for gay marriage in Switzerland

Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 05, 2021
BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands have protested in Switzerland for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Alpine country.

The protests Saturday in Zurich came ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26 on the legalization of gay marriage, which has already been introduced in many other European countries including neighboring Germany, Austria and France.

So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions.

If a majority votes for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Switzerland, this would also allow couples to adopt children. Lesbian couples would have easier access to sperm donations if they wanted to start a family and it would be easier for foreign partners to get Swiss citizenship.

