Zambezi Zinger roller coaster at Worlds of Fun to open to public Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Zambezi Zinger is set to open to the public on Monday, June 19, nearly a month after Worlds of Fun delayed its original open date.

Last August, Worlds of Fun announced it would introduce a re-imagined Zambezi Zinger to celebrate the amusement park's 50th Anniversary.

The Zambezi Zinger was supposed to open to the public on Saturday, May 26, but was delayed because Worlds of Fun said it needed more time to get the roller coaster ready.

People will have the chance to ride the Zambezi Zinger beginning at 11 a.m. Monday when the park opens.

According to the Worlds of Fun website, the 32 people who won a raffle through the Big Slick to be one of the first riders on the Zambezi Zinger, will get to do so Friday, June 16.

