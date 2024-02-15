Montana military base lifts lockdown after 'active shooter alert'

Malmstrom Air Force Base entered a lockdown status Thursday morning in response to a possible "active shooter alert" on the base, but the lockdown was lifter shortly after.

"A suspicious person was reported on base as an active shooter. There were no confirmed shots fired and there are no casualties or injuries reported. There is no threat to the public at this time," the Malmstrom AFB Facebook page stated.

Officials say that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The air force base is located in Great Falls, Montana, and around 10:29 a.m. local time, all personnel on base were ordered to shelter in place.In addition to the base, nearby schools are under a "shelter in place" order.

At 11:57 a.m., the base issued the following statement:

"The threat was announced at 10:29 a.m. at building 219. Air Force and emergency personnel are securing the area. FPCON Delta has been implemented at approximately 10:36 a.m. due to the incident. Malmstrom officials are directing visitors and spectators to stay away from the building. Public cooperation will help protect against possible injuries and enable base agencies to more effectively deal with the situation."

As of 2022, nearly 3,300 troops and over 500 civilians work out of the base. Additionally, about 2,300 civilians live on the base, the Air Force said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com