LiveWell DressWell Seeks Donations to Expand Community Impact

Livewell Dresswell is a paid sponsor of Omaha Extra!

Finding a job is hard enough, but finding the right clothes to feel confident in a new job feels just as hard! LiveWell DressWell is here to provide clothing to anyone that needs help looking their best in the Omaha area.

LiveWell DressWell is currently taking donations for their Mobile Boutique. This mobile boutique will bring FREE professional clothing directly to individuals facing barriers to employment — meeting people where they are and opening doors to opportunity.

Every donation gets us closer to securing the partially renovated mobile home by May 31st.

Visit Livewell Dresswell to donate now!