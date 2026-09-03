Nebraska Cancer Specialists are a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Arthritis is the #1 cause of disability, affecting nearly 60 million adults and 300,000 children. Over 100 types of arthritis and related conditions damage the joints and often other organs.

Low Dose Radiation Therapy for Arthritis is a treatment for when traditional arthritis treatments no longer work, didn't work, or surgery might not be an option.

Hear Dr. Max Chiu from Nebraska Cancer Specialists explain how they can help relieve pain caused by arthritis.

Visit Nebraska Cancer Specialists learn more!

