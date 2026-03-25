Omaha Symphony is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Omaha Symphony’s Dani Meier Shares Insights on Upcoming Classical Concerts

By KMTV 3 NEWS NOW

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Symphony Artistic leaders are preparing for another month of powerful classical performances, and Dani Meier is shedding light on why these concerts matter.

Meier, speaking ahead of the upcoming performances in the Symphony’s Masterworks series, explained the importance of presenting cornerstone works from the classical repertoire -- not only as an artistic tradition but also as a way to inspire and connect the Omaha community.

The Omaha Symphony, a nonprofit organization, serves more than 310,000 people annually through over 250 mainstage concerts, educational programs, community engagement events, and digital initiatives like Omaha Symphony Anywhere — a free streaming platform offering live performance recordings, educational content, musician interviews, and behind‑the‑scenes coverage.

In addition to the Masterworks series, the Symphony presents Symphony Joslyn, Family, and LIVE with the Omaha Symphony concert series. Its nationally recognized education and outreach programs touch more than 70,000 people and over 300 schools each year.

Meier emphasized the organization’s commitment to creating welcoming spaces and nurturing connections, ensuring that music reflects, uplifts, and entertains audiences across Omaha.

Learn more and book your tickets here

