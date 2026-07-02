Siefken Contracting: Omaha's Trusted One-Stop Shop for Home Improvement

Siefken Contracting is a paid sponsor of Omaha Extra!

Siefken Contracting has been serving homeowners across Omaha, Papillion, and surrounding communities for more than 17 years, earning a reputation for dependable service, quality craftsmanship, and strong local values. The company continues to stand behind every project it completes with pride and accountability.

Built on a foundation of integrity and hands-on experience, Siefken Contracting provides comprehensive residential construction and remodeling services, along with select commercial property services, designed to meet the needs of local homeowners and business owners. Their work spans roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, concrete, decks, kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, basement finishing, interior and exterior painting, and storm damage restoration. This wide range of services allows clients to rely on one trusted team for nearly every aspect of their property improvement needs.

By offering multiple trades under one roof, Siefken Contracting simplifies the construction process and ensures consistency from start to finish. Clients benefit from clear communication, coordinated project management, and workmanship shaped by years of industry experience.

As a local business, Siefken Contracting places strong value on relationships and community trust. Every project is treated with care and attention to detail, whether it is a small repair or a full-scale renovation. The company’s approach is rooted in the belief that a property is one of the most important investments a homeowner or business owner can make.

Siefken Contracting also brings extensive experience in storm restoration, helping homeowners recover after hail, wind, and severe weather events common to the Nebraska region. Their knowledge of exterior systems allows them to restore properties efficiently while maintaining long-term durability and performance.

For more than 17 years, homeowners throughout the Omaha metro area have turned to Siefken Contracting for reliable results and professional service. Their continued reputation reflects a commitment to doing the job right and standing behind their work.

Visit Siefken Contracting to learn more!

