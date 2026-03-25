United Way of the Midlands – Get Involved & Give Back United Way of the Midlands (UWM) offers many service opportunities to support the community and make an impact. Whether you are looking to volunteer as a team or individual, we have projects to suit your passions, fit your schedule and support the community’s most pressing needs. Volunteers are the heart of a strong community. Last year alone, UWM volunteers dedicated more than 58,000 hours to the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro. Some of the ways you can get involved with UWM include: Get Connected Discover how you can get involved and give back by visiting our volunteer portal, Get Connected. This portal serves as UWM’s central volunteer hub with new projects added regularly. Projects range by area of focus, number of volunteers needed, initiatives and time commitment. Volunteers United Volunteers United is more than a volunteer group — it’s your chance to connect with other caring people, supporting nonprofit programs and building a stronger community. Whether you’re lending a hand at key events or helping behind the scenes, your time and energy will create ripples of good across the metro. Good on the Go Good on the Go is an opportunity for your team to address the demand for essential items our agency partners need to conduct their programing and support our neighbors’ needs. Your team selects from a variety of available kits and UWM works with you to identify an agency recipient. Then we create a budget for the project, order the materials for the kits and come to your office so your team can assemble the kits together. National Volunteer Week National Volunteer Week occurs each April as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Volunteer opportunities are posted throughout the metro to come together in the spirit of service to make an impact. Shine Bright Shine Bright occurs annually before the start of each school year to provide students with hygiene essentials they need to feel good and build confidence to thrive. During this event, volunteers help assemble more than 5,000 hygiene kits that are distributed by social workers, school counselors and school nurses to local Kindergarten, sixth- and ninth-grade students. The hygiene kits serve students in three local school districts and JAG Nebraska classrooms. Day of Caring This is a single day of service where individual volunteers and teams spend their day making a difference at local nonprofits across the metro to fulfill a variety of needs – from painting, meal service and yard work to everything in between. Holiday Helpers Holiday Helpers takes place each year during November and December to support agency programs during a challenging time of year for many in our community. From toy and diaper drives, to volunteer projects and more, Holiday Helpers showcases the reason for the season. If you want to turn your passion into purpose and volunteer, learn more at: UnitedWayMidlands.org/Volunteer.