Patrick Mahomes visits Chiefs parade shooting victims in hospital

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany paid a visit to two sisters from the Reyes family injured in Wednesday’s shooting after the Chiefs parade for their Super Bowl win in Kansas City.

The Reyes family released a statement Friday thanking the community for the love, support and prayers following Wednesday’s shooting. Their two daughters, aged 8 and 10, were both shot in the legs Wednesday.

The two were transported to Children's Mercy Hospital where they underwent surgery. While their injuries are not life-threatening, the family says the girls will be in casts for months.

"While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us," the family said in a statement. "The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

The family set up a crowdfunding campaign page online asking people to donate to help with their children's mental and physical health care costs, and also to help pay for a college fund for the children.

SEE MORE: Boy shares story of being struck by bullet at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

"We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children's Mercy Hospital and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring of care, love and support," the family said.

Children's Mercy Hospital received a total of 12 patients from Wednesday's shooting — 11 of them were children, with nine of them injured by the gunfire. By Friday morning, all but one of the victims had been released from the hospital.

On Friday, two juveniles were charged in connection to Wednesday's shooting. The teens face gun-related charges, along with charges for resisting arrest. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing and police say additional charges are possible in the coming days.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com