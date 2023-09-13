Escaped murderer captured in Pennsylvania after nearly 2-week manhunt

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago, is now in custody, Pennsylvania State Police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities are expected to provide an update at 9:30 a.m. ET to provide details of his capture.

Police said Cavalcante broke into a home Monday evening in South Coventry Township and stole a rifle. Authorities added that shots were fired during the incident, but it was unclear whether Cavalcante was wounded.

Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said on Tuesday authorities established a "strong" perimeter of 8-10 square miles as Cavalcante was considered "armed and dangerous." He also left his clothes and shoes behind, police said.

SEE MORE: Timeline: How murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison and police

The end of the manhunt should allow a community that had been on edge for weeks some sense of normalcy. Several school districts had closed during the two-week period.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Cavalcante is also wanted in his home country of Brazil over a 2017 homicide case.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com