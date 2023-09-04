Pilot dies in gender reveal gone wrong

A pilot is dead after a gender reveal party took a tragic turn in Mexico.

Video of the incident, which is going viral on social media, shows a plane releasing pink dust as it flies over a couple in front of an "Oh Baby" sign and balloons.

In the video, the left wing appears to detach from the body of the plane as it spirals away from the group of people celebrating below. Photos posted online show the plane destroyed on the ground.

Local authorities confirmed to CNN that the pilot was treated at the crash site and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Gender reveal parties began as a fun way to announce and celebrate a baby's gender for expectant parents and their loved ones. They were celebrated with cake cuttings, balloon pops and confetti guns, but have evolved to include more lavish and risky stunts.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com