Police: Woman stabbed grandfather in face after he asked her to shower

A Louisiana woman is in jail after an argument about her hygiene habits turned into a knife fight.

Detectives say Carrington Harris, a 22-year-old resident of Keithville, began arguing with her grandparents after they asked her to shower, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday.

The argument escalated, authorities say, and Harris began damaging property inside the home and turning its power off.

The woman's grandparents tried to restrain her, but she escaped their grip and ran to the kitchen. That's where she grabbed a knife, authorities say, and used it to stab her grandfather in his face.

After the tense exchange, Harris fled to the woods near the home. She was found there a few hours later hiding behind a home, authorities said.

First responders took Harris' grandfather to Willis-Knighton South hospital. As of the time of the press release, the sheriff's office said it had no update on how severe the man's injuries were or what his current status is.

Harris was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon. She's now in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center, and no bond has been set, the sheriff's office said.

