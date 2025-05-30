CDC issues clarified guidance, says young children and pregnant women 'may' receive COVID vaccines

The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, days after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced that they would no longer be recommended for healthy children or pregnant women.

The latest language published by the CDC says people in those groups no longer "should" but instead now "may" receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Children may receive the shot in consultation with the clinical opinion of a doctor. The old recommendation of a vaccine for pregnant women was "removed," the CDC said. Now, "The CDC and HHS encourage individuals to talk with their healthcare provider about any personal medical decision."

Under the changes, vaccinations are still expected to be covered by health insurance.

RELATED STORY | CDC eliminates COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children, pregnant women

The change brings more clarity to earlier suggestions from health officials that the vaccines would no longer be recommended at all.

On Tuesday, Kennedy announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be removed from the list of recommended vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women.

That decision was made by Vinay Prasad, who was recently appointed director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Prasad is a vocal critic of mask mandates and fast-tracked COVID-19 boosters, which became contentious issues during pandemic lockdowns.

Then, in a video message on Wednesday, Kennedy announced the change had been made, saying the removal of the recommendation was "common sense and good science."

A CDC panel is expected to meet in June to issue new recommendations about COVID vaccine distribution for the fall of 2025. It is not clear whether or how U.S. health officials may incorporate those recommendations into vaccine guidance.