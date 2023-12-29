Powerball soars to $760M after no winner emerges Wednesday night

The Powerball jackpot is now the sixth largest at $760 million for Saturday's drawing, with a $382.5 million cash value, after no one won Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to Powerball, Wednesday's draw had over a million winners nationwide. In California, one ticket won $1 million, and in Texas, another ticket won $2 million with the Power Play feature. There were also 34 tickets winning $50,000 and eight tickets winning $150,000.

The winning numbers were white balls 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and the red Powerball 5.

The last jackpot winner was on Oct. 11, with a $1.765 billion prize in California, and the next Powerball drawing is this Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot of over half a billion dollars this year and the sixth largest.

There were this year's jackpots:

Feb. 6: $754.6 million, WA

Mar. 4: $162.2 million, VA

Apr. 19: $252.6 million, OH

Jul. 19: $1.08 billion, CA

Oct. 11: $1.765 billion, CA

If you want a ticket for this weekend's drawing, they cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. But remember, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

