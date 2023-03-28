35 years of basketball and brotherhood in Council Bluffs; meet the 'garage crazies'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It's estimated by the American Gaming Association that about 56 million people completed brackets for this year's NCAA basketball tournament.

A group of friends in Council Bluffs goes about March Madness differently — and has for 35 years. Comprised of Mike (also known as Vern), Dave, Tom, Rick, Larry, Roger, Rick, Greg, John and Ron; they call themselves the Garage Crazies.

Their unique approach includes a 55-inch traveling trophy and a red, white and navy blue seersucker blazer.

Their season starts with "pick night," which occurs the Wednesday during the men's play-in games.

"By the end of the night, your gut just hurts 'cause you've laughed so much and had so much fun," Dave explained.

Their ceremony on championship Monday caps things off. To commemorate, the men play "One Shining Moment" and have even cut down their own net from a driveway basketball hoop.

Tom has enjoyed the most success. He's won 11 times. Others, like Vern, haven't been so lucky.

"I have not won this century," he joked.

The Garage Crazies follow a format where it's not just the Final Four that counts. They also factor in the overall number of tournament wins and lowest seed to win a game.

The men have known each other since they were teenagers. They all graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

"It is a friendship thing," Dave said. "We've watched each other's families grow up, having kids, kids having kids."

Dave's son, 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson, has played a role himself.

"He plugged in as our announcer a couple of years."

The men have experienced wins and losses away from basketball. Two original members — Scott and Terry — have passed.

"We miss the heck out of them," Dave said.

Illustrating how the trophy, the blazer and the bragging rights are enjoyed, but none more than their time together.

*NOTE: As of the publishing of this story, two men are still standing: Rich and Vern. Rick has Florida Atlantic and Miami. Vern has UConn and San Diego State.

