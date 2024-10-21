A man on a mission, Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason logs 50,000 miles visiting 93 counties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This month, Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason completed his multi-year project of traveling to all of the state's 93 counties - starting in Red Willow County and ending in Hitchcock County.



Mason was appointed by then-Governor Pete Ricketts in 2019 to a five-year term.

Motivated by the idea of making poetry more accessible, Mason, who's based in Omaha, drove more than 50,000 miles.

"We have to find the poets we love who are writing right now, and then we can work back to Whitman and Dickinson and Shakespeare a little bit easier," he said.

Watch and listen. Performing seems effortless.

"Inspiration in the rush of clouds - here..."

Matt Mason shared his original piece called On Air at the re-opening of the Joslyn Art Museum. He'll assure you that delivery didn't always come so easily, whereas writing poetry felt more meant to be.

"I think there's so many misconceptions about poetry as being this difficult, hard to understand thing - rather than a fun, interesting, entertaining thing that I just want to get to every part of the state," Mason shared.

As Nebraska State Poet, he visited all 93 counties.

"It's completely different landscapes all over. It's fantastic. It's beautiful. Like, just being down in McCook and Trenton and Hayes Center. It's just these beautiful crags and canyons," he beamed.

At each stop, Mason shared poems and encouraged Nebraskans to write their own.

"It's just great to see their reactions and what they're writing about. Because I think everybody's influenced by their geography - whether rural or really rural or maybe urban around this state," he explained, honoring Nebraska's diversity in land and in people.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson asked about those discoveries in these times.

"I wish the politicians talked like the people in the schools and the libraries and the coffee shops are talking... They'd just be a lot mellower, you know?!," Mason questioned.

Perspective gained over the miles - more than 50,000 within Nebraska. It's a matter of access, he believes.

"You know, you don't see students getting into poetry, but it's like, 'Yea! Let's listen to some Souza marches!' They get in through the modern music and work their way back if they're really interested in music. I think poetry's the same way. We have to find the poets we love who are writing right now, and then we can work back to Whitman and Dickinson and Shakespeare a little bit easier," Mason explained.

And to that end, he writes about classic rock and its influence on his life in Rock Stars.

Mason's term continues through December, and so, he has additional events planned. The next is at the Table Rock Opera House.

