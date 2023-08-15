Bags of Fun Omaha delivers joy: 'Just for a moment, reminds them that they're a kid'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fun. It isn't just in their name, it's their purpose. Bags of Fun Omaha works to bring joy, laughter and relief to kids who need all of the above. Each 'bag of fun' is overflowing with toys, games and intention — inspired by 6-year-old Gabby Krause.

"It's her legacy. It's her wish," Gabby's aunt, Amy Krause, explained.

A former pediatric nurse, she's now the organization's executive director. Krause explained, initially, Bags of Fun focused on pediatric cancer patients.

"But we soon realized that there were so many kids that were battling other long-term or life-threatening illnesses like cystic fibrosis, waiting for transplants, congenital heart disease," she said.

With the help of volunteers and donors, they've delivered about 630 bags in Omaha since starting locally in 2019. Bags of Fun partners with hospitals to connect with kids and families.

"What's really great about Bags of Fun is their focus is on play. And their focus is to really make things as typical as possible for kids which aligns very well with our mission at Madonna," said Jeff Stec, pediatric program manager for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

Kai, 5, is being treated at Madonna in Omaha. Inspired by his pet cats and his love of the Cars movies and Super Mario Brothers, his bag was packed exclusively with his interests in mind.

"I couldn't believe how much was involved," his mom, Mimi Maloney, said. "It's so sweet just to do something that special for him."

"And even for him to be able to stand there that long to open it was really awesome to see," she continued.

"These bags provide hope, they provide joy, they provide happiness, they provide smiles. Sometimes, smiles that parents haven't seen on their children in weeks because of the hard treatment the kids are going through," Krause explained.

"Just for a moment, reminds them that they're a kid."

Bags of Fun Omaha's next fundraiser, Bags for Bags, is Sunday, August 27 at The Barn in Bennington.

For event details, or to learn about how to get involved with the organization, visit Bags of Fun Omaha .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.